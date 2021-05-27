Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 9,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,033. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISUZY. Citigroup began coverage on Isuzu Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

