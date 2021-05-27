Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

