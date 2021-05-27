Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 3,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.14. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 647,034 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 333,146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.