NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $750.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $675.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $675.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.11.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $628.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.20. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $523,815,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.