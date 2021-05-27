Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MILC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.