Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MILC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

