Showcase (SHO) Trading 45.5% Lower Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Showcase has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $347,894.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 45.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00348197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00182218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00037047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00794061 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,322,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

