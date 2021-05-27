State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,725 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $166,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.54. 90,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

