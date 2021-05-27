T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTOO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

TTOO stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,768. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

