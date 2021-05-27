Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

APTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,470. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.