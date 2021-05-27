Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

CMI stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.86. 9,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

