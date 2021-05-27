Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

