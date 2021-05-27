VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,566,957. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.