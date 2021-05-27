ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.