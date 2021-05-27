Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.