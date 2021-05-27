NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

