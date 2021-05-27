EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,477 shares of company stock worth $26,041,198 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.