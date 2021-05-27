Banco Santander S.A. Buys 3,163 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.41.

Shares of ZM opened at $326.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

