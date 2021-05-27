Shell Asset Management Co. Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

