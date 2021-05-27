Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 52.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

