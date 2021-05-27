Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 298,325 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

CAR opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

