GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.99 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

