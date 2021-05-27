Hosking Partners LLP Sells 13,614 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of APA worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of APA by 40.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

