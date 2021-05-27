Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

NSC stock opened at $279.65 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

