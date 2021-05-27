Diversified Trust Co Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of T opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

