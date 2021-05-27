Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $367.77 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day moving average of $342.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.