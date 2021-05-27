TheStreet Upgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to B

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,850.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $3,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

