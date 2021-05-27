Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.19. Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

