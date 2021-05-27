Ubex Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00207709 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001362 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

