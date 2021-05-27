Ontology 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $385.69 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $385.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00287610 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00039726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,613,544 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

