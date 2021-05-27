Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.52

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.52 and last traded at $160.55, with a volume of 3468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

