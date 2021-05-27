ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.10

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.10 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,999 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.