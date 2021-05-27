Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 4.4%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 7,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,322,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $884,525.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,274 shares of company stock worth $4,234,837. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

