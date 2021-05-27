Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 4.4%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 7,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,322,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.
In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $884,525.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,274 shares of company stock worth $4,234,837. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.