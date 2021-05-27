Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after acquiring an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $161,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

