Lincoln National Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.47 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

