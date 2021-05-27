NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,023 shares.The stock last traded at $342.67 and had previously closed at $342.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

