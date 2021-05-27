Bitcoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.58 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $781.70 or 0.01970310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion and $3.58 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.00465997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051076 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004292 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,748,212 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

