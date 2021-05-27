Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ETO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.