Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:ETO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $29.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
