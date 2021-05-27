Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 1,212.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:CELP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELP. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

