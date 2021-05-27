Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 1,212.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:CELP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter.
Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile
Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.
