Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 2,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,114,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $936.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 134,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 82,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
