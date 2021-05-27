Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 2,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,114,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $936.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 134,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 82,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

