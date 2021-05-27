Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 4.9%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 4,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,516,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

