GAM Holding AG Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 179,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561,521. The firm has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

