Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

