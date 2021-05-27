Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

