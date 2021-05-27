Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

