Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

