Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 128,742 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,742 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

