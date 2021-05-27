Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,646. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $557.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.92 and a 200-day moving average of $499.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

