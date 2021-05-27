Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 249,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

