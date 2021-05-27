Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 524,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,355,240. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.