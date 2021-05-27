Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

